Assam: Tragic Collision in Karimganj Claims Six Lives, Including Toddler

GUWAHATI: In a tragic accident six people, including an 18-month-old child and three women lost their lives in head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a speeding car in Assam’s Karimganj district. The incident occurred on NH-8 near the Nilam Bazar area around 12:30 PM. This information is according to Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das.

“Six people, including a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, died in the collision. Two people are undergoing treatment and are critical,” Das said.

The deceased have been identified. Jaheda Begum (25) Bedana Begum (50), Hasena Begum (50) Gulzar Hussain (30), Ruhul Alam (30) and the infant boy. Officials confirmed that five of the victims were members of the same family. The autorickshaw driver Ruhul Alam, also perished in the accident. The car’s driver and his co-passenger critically injured, are receiving treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

“Five members of the same family and the autorickshaw driver named Ruhul Alam died in the accident. The driver of the car and his co-passenger are undergoing treatment,” officials added.

Local residents rushed to the scene. They assisted in transporting the injured to a nearby government hospital. They had help from the police. Four of the victims were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Two others succumbed to their injuries later.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing incident. The car fell into a pond. The autorickshaw landed in a paddy field following the collision.

“Accidents are a common occurrence in this area due to lack of speed limits for vehicles” locals said. They noted that similar incidents have happened in the past. The tragic event has reignited concerns about road safety. There is a need for stricter traffic regulations in the region.

The police are investigating the incident. Preliminary reports suggest that excessive speeding by the car might have been a contributing factor. Authorities are urging drivers to adhere to speed limits. Drivers should exercise caution especially on highways prone to accidents.