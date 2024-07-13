Guwahati: Youth Found Hanging From Tree In Hatigaon; Foulplay Suspected

GUWAHATI: In a spine-chilling incident that has sent shockwaves, a youth was found hanging from a tree in the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati on Saturday morning.
This nerve-wrecking incident hasshaken the local community to its core and has left some in a state of trauma. The deceased individual has been identified as Meher Ali.
This atrocious incident reportedly took place in the Sijubari area of Guwahati. The devastated father of the deceased youth is of the view that his son was brutally murdered but alleged that the optics were staged to make it appear as suicide.
As per sources, Ali's head was found hanging from the back side, indicating that pressure was exerted on the back rather than the throat, as a result of which, suspicions of possible foul play was raised.
Hatigaon police were notified about this incident, following which, a probe was initiated to look into the matter.
This happens to be the second incident to rock the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati as earlier today, a businessman was allegedly found murdered at his residence in Hatigaon's Sundarban Nagar area.
The deceased man has been identified as Syed Ali. It has been suspected that two of the victim's friends who had visited his rented house at Sundarban Nagar on Friday night murdered him.
The duo have now gone missing and they have not left any traces, thereby amplifying the suspicions roused against them.
As per sources, Ali had been staying at a rented house for the last two months with his family. The deceased was alone at the time of the crime as his family had gone to their hometown for summer vacations.
The cops were informed about this incident, after which, they arrived at the crime scene and recovered the body for post-mortem examination. An investigation has been launched into the incident.