Guwahati: Youth Found Hanging From Tree In Hatigaon; Foulplay Suspected

GUWAHATI: In a spine-chilling incident that has sent shockwaves, a youth was found hanging from a tree in the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati on Saturday morning.

This nerve-wrecking incident hasshaken the local community to its core and has left some in a state of trauma. The deceased individual has been identified as Meher Ali.

This atrocious incident reportedly took place in the Sijubari area of Guwahati. The devastated father of the deceased youth is of the view that his son was brutally murdered but alleged that the optics were staged to make it appear as suicide.