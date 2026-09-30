Assam: Heart Care Society concludes World Heart Month celebrations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Heart Care Society of Assam organised a press meet, panel discussion and interactive session at the Press Club, Ambari, Guwahati, on Tuesday to mark World Heart Day and conclude its month-long World Heart Month celebrations. The organisation, a regional social organisation and member of the World Heart Federation, conducted awareness programmes, health camps, CPR demonstrations and rallies on heart and health care at different places across Assam throughout September.

Playwright and theatre personality Jiten Sarma attended the programme as the chief guest, while educationist and literary figure Dayananda Pathak was the guest of honour. Around 60 members of the society, their family members, friends, invited guests and media persons attended the programme. After the welcome address, a one-minute silence was observed in memory of poet Anis Uz Zaman and veteran journalist Neva Prasad Yadav, both of whom were members of the Heart Care Society of Assam. Vice-President Ikramul Majid outlined the organisation's mission, vision and activities. President and cardiologist Dr N. K. Bhattacharjee delivered a presentation on the 2026 World Heart theme, "Don't miss a beat". Sarma and Pathak addressed the gathering and appreciated the society's initiatives to promote awareness of heart and health care in the region. The panel discussion featured Dr Indra Kuladhipati, Dr Rituporno Baruah, Dr Dibyajyoti Dutta, Dr Rakesh Periwal, Dr Nilaksha Bhattacharjee and Dr C. P. Thakur. The doctors discussed various aspects of heart and health care related to their respective fields and answered questions from the audience. Dr N. K. Bhattacharjee moderated the discussion. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks to the media persons, panellists, guests and others who supported the event.

Also Read: Assam: Training programme for ACS 2026 batch commences at BASC