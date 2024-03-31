Assam: Election training held in Nalbari

Nalbari: A detailed training session was held on Saturday under the guidance of DC-cum-DEO, Nalbari Varnali Deka at the conference hall of DC’s Office, Nalbari. A team of State Level Master Trainers (SLMTs) consisting of Prasanta Kumar Gogoi, Associate Professor, ADP College, Nagaon, Dr.Rajib Baruah, Associate Professor, ADP College, Nagaon and Dr. Kaushik Kr. Deka, Principal, NH College, Patacharkuchi trained all the District Level Master Trainers (DLMTs) & Assembly Level Master Trainers (ALMTs) on operation of EVM machines.

The designated SLMTs also presented a detailed overview of the roles and responsibilities of all the nodal officers, administrative officers, DLMTs and ALMTs. They also conducted a doubt clearance session on different topics related to EVMs followed by a session on handling special situations on the poll day. Nalbari DC Varnali Deka addressed all the participants of the training session and urged them to prepare for conduction of a smooth and peaceful election throughout the district.

