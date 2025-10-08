Guwahati’s E-Rickshaw menace: Convenience turning into chaos

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: What began as a green and affordable commuting revolution has now spiralled into a public safety crisis. Across Guwahati, the once-celebrated e-rickshaws—introduced to strengthen last-mile connectivity—are increasingly drawing criticism from residents who say the city’s roads have become unsafe, unregulated, and chaotic.

From Beltola to Zoo Road, Hatigaon to Chandmari, and through the city’s busy commercial stretches in Paltan Bazar and Six Mile, complaints of rash driving, traffic violations, and even intoxicated operators have become alarmingly frequent.

Residents say what was meant to be a convenient and eco-friendly transport mode has turned into a daily gamble with danger.

“E-rickshaws and motor rickshaws have become a nuisance. No road sense, no traffic discipline whatsoever. Most of them are inexperienced, and some are alcoholics without licenses,” said a furious resident of Beltola’s Ajanta Path. “The government must step in before these reckless drivers cause more harm.”

The concern is far from exaggerated. Several commuters have recounted terrifying encounters with drivers allegedly under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“An e-rickshaw hit my car while driving rashly. When I stopped him, the driver was drunk and even tried to fight with me,” shared another commuter.

In residential zones like Hatigaon and Wireless, locals claim that minors often operate these vehicles, some visibly intoxicated.

“Many of these drivers smell of alcohol. Once, I saw a boy, hardly 16, driving high on drugs,” said a resident of Hatigaon.

According to police and hospital sources, accidents involving e-rickshaws have surged in recent months, with many cases revealing unlicensed or intoxicated drivers. Despite the growing number of complaints and casualties, enforcement on the ground remains patchy.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has mandated that e-rickshaws operate only on designated short routes and are barred from major arterial roads such as RG Baruah Road and Beltola–Basistha Road. However, in Guwahati, these rules are rarely enforced. E-rickshaws routinely ply on highways, competing with buses and four-wheelers, endangering both passengers and pedestrians.

Most operators remain untrained, unregistered, and unmonitored — a dangerous combination that has turned the city’s traffic ecosystem into a free-for-all. The absence of strict licensing norms and road safety training has created an unregulated network of drivers with little regard for public safety.

