Guwahati's National Science Centre Marks Earth Day With Student Events

GUWAHATI — The National Science Centre in Guwahati, functioning under the National Council of Science Museums, observed International Mother Earth Day 2026 on Wednesday with a day-long series of educational and interactive programmes for students, teachers, and visitors.

The activities were aligned with this year's global theme — "Our Power, Our Planet" — with a focus on sustainability, climate action, and collective responsibility toward the environment.

Competitions and Creative Expression

The programme featured several student-facing events, including a "Go As You Like" competition in which young participants presented themes around nature, recycling, and biodiversity.

Essay-writing and extempore contests were also held, centred on environmental challenges and energy conservation — giving participants a platform to engage with the issues beyond the classroom.

A mime performance titled "Save Nature, Save Life", staged by Team Nirbak, brought ecological themes to life through artistic expression, drawing a strong response from the audience.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony recognising participants across the various activities.

Organisers said the initiative was part of the centre's broader ongoing effort to build scientific temper and environmental consciousness among the younger generation.

Also Read: Guwahati joins nationwide Earth Hour with switch-off