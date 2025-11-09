Guwahati’s nights come alive, but citizens call for safer streets and stronger mindset

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As Guwahati's skyline glitters with new lights and laughter fills its late-night cafés and pubs, the city's nightlife is steadily becoming a symbol of change - youthful, vibrant, and full of promise. Yet beneath this glow of progress lies a growing undercurrent of concern. Citizens increasingly fear that the rhythm of the city after dark is outpacing its sense of safety, with recurring issues such as rash driving, poor traffic management, and a lack of respect for women in public spaces.

While many areas and venues remain safe and well-managed, residents note that safety often fades once the clock strikes ten. "A significant concern is the absence of traffic police at night, especially after 10 p.m., leading to a 'traffic law vacuum' and an increased risk of accidents," said one concerned citizen, urging authorities to strengthen their night patrol presence.

A Rapido driver, who frequently works late hours, painted a candid picture of the city's changing character. "Guwahati has changed a lot. After midnight, Guwahati is very different. Sometimes I get female customers who are too drunk - it becomes very difficult to take them. Some are so careless that they can't even properly say their address," he shared.

For others, the problem goes beyond nightlife indulgence - it is about public discipline. "Late-night bike stunts are a common and dangerous issue on public roads, putting both the performers and the public at risk," another resident said, calling for stricter enforcement of traffic laws.

Despite these challenges, many agree that Guwahati's nightlife represents a positive cultural shift, bringing people together and creating new spaces for leisure and expression. But citizens also feel that with change must come responsibility. "Our people need broader perspectives and a more respectful mindset - it's not just about spending, it's about growing together in a way that's safe, welcoming, and forward-thinking," said one participant in the discussion.

With more venues, more people, and a more active nightlife than ever before, Guwahati stands at a crossroads - between celebration and caution. Residents now urge the administration to introduce stronger safety measures and ensure visible night policing, so that the city's nights remain not only lively but also safe for all.

As Guwahati learns to dance with the night, its citizens hope the rhythm will soon match the beat of responsibility.

