Civic Shame in Guwahati: Newly Inaugurated Riverfront Left in Ruins

Guwahati: The newly inaugurated Rs 327 crore, Brahmaputra Riverfront Sati Radhika Shaanti Udyan at Uzanbazar is designed to be a model of urban beautification and ecotourism. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 7.
However, it was found out that within hours of its inauguration, the place was littered with plastic bottles, used food wrappers, and garbage. The riverfront was supposed to be a gem along the banks of the Brahmaputra. Instead, it became an eye-opener on the growing menace of public irresponsibility in the city.
Videos circulating on social media showed mountains of trash littering the walkways and seating spaces, causing significant outrage. What was supposed to be a celebration of progress turned into an example of environmental neglect. Many individuals have raised their concerns, claiming that no amount of infrastructure will transform a community until its inhabitants change their habits.
Furthermore, people have expressed their anguish on social media platforms. One remarked, "This is not a failure of the government, but of our mentality." Another user wrote, "We demand world-class facilities but fail to behave like responsible citizens." Others advocated for tighter laws and punishments to keep public places clean.
The incident underlines a larger problem of a lack of civic sensibility among the people who regard public property as a piece of trash that can be easily discarded. Even as the government is making serious investments in beautification and tourism infrastructure, residents often undercut it all with reckless littering.
Uzan Bazaar episode serves as a grim reality check for Guwahati on the pursuit of being a Smart City: Civic pride begins with manners, not monuments.