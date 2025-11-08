Civic Shame in Guwahati: Newly Inaugurated Riverfront Left in Ruins

Guwahati: The newly inaugurated Rs 327 crore, Brahmaputra Riverfront Sati Radhika Shaanti Udyan at Uzanbazar is designed to be a model of urban beautification and ecotourism. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 7.

However, it was found out that within hours of its inauguration, the place was littered with plastic bottles, used food wrappers, and garbage. The riverfront was supposed to be a gem along the banks of the Brahmaputra. Instead, it became an eye-opener on the growing menace of public irresponsibility in the city.