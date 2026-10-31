Kamrup Metro Issues Retirement Benefit Orders to Nine Teachers, Employees

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Office of the Inspector of Schools, Kamrup Metropolitan District, has been issuing retirement benefit sanction orders to retiring teachers and employees before their actual retirement dates for nearly three consecutive years.

A special programme was organised at the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, on Friday to distribute the sanction orders.

Speaking at the programme, Inspector of Schools, Kamrup Metropolitan District, Deepika Choudhury, thanked the retiring teachers and employees for their dedicated service and contributions to the education sector. She said the initiative aimed to ensure that employees did not face unnecessary administrative delays or financial difficulties in receiving their legitimate retirement benefits after completing their service.

The programme was attended by Gobinda Chandra Kalita, adviser to the Assam Secondary Teachers and Employees Association; Jayanta Kumar Patgiri, secretary of the District Academic Council; Amarendra Sarma; and others.

As part of the programme, sanction orders for the Group Insurance Scheme (GIS), leave encashment and General Provident Fund (GPF) were handed over to nine teachers and employees of various secondary schools in the district who are scheduled to retire on October 31, 2026.

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