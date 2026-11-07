Haj 2027 Pilgrims Urged to Pay Second Instalment by November 30

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Provisionally selected pilgrims for Haj 2027 (1448 Hijri) from Assam and other states have been asked to deposit the second instalment of Rs 1,25,000 per pilgrim by November 30, 2026.

The Joint State Haj Committee for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram, informed that the Haj Committee of India issued a circular and said that the payment has to be made in accordance with the guidelines for Haj 2027.

The selected pilgrims can deposit the amount through the e-payment facility available on the official website of the Haj Committee of India (https://hajcommittee.gov.in) or through the Haj Suvidha App using credit card, debit card or net banking.

Alternatively, pilgrims can deposit the amount at any branch of the State Bank of India or Union Bank of India using the specified pay-in-slip and the Bank Reference Number allotted against their respective cover numbers. The circular also clarified that the unique Bank Reference Number provided to each cover must be mentioned in the deposit receipt.

It further stated that the third and final instalment of the remaining Haj amount would be determined after the finalisation of all expenses to be incurred in India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The amount will be notified separately in due course.

The committee has urged all selected pilgrims to complete the payment within the stipulated deadline, warning that failure to deposit the second instalment by November 30 may result in cancellation of their Haj seats. It may be recalled that provisionally selected pilgrims were earlier required to deposit the first instalment of Rs 1,52,300 as advance Haj amount.

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