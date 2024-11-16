'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' event to be held in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is set to host the third regional event of the year-long 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' campaign, organized under the Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice (DISHA) scheme by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India.

The event, which commemorates the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, will take place on 19th November at the IIT Guwahati Auditorium.

The event will be marked by a series of significant activities, beginning with the planting of saplings to honour the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly who played a crucial role in shaping India's Constitution. This gesture will highlight their contributions in the historic creation of the Indian Republic.

A key feature of the event will be the launch of the Samvidhan Katta magazine, which presents 75 stories that showcase the importance of the Constitution in everyday life, along with firsthand accounts from stakeholders and participants in the Tele Law and Nyaya Bandhu legal aid programmes.

In addition, a special comic book will be released, narrating the real-life stories of 10 beneficiaries who have safeguarded their constitutional rights through these programmes, presented in a visually engaging format.

The event will also feature the release of eight podcasts that focus on protecting citizens' constitutional rights through the Tele Law and Nyaya Bandhu (Pro Bono Legal Services) programmes.

The distinguished guests at the event will include Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge), and Justice Vijay Bishnoi, the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, who will serve as the guest of honour.

The event is expected to draw an audience of around 1,400 participants in person, including judges, legal professionals, government officials, law students, and community representatives, with additional virtual participation from stakeholders across the region.

This regional event in Guwahati is a part of the nationwide 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' campaign, launched earlier this year by the Vice President of India at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. The campaign aims to promote understanding of the Constitution and raise awareness about legal rights, with a special focus on accessibility to justice for all.

