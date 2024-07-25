MoU signed between Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) and LGBRIMH

TEZPUR: India is grappling with a significant issue of substance use disorders (SUDs), with millions requiring assistance for harmful use or dependence on alcohol and other drugs. To address this, the Government of India (GOI) is committed to providing comprehensive treatment services for all affected citizens. The responsibility for treating addiction falls under two GOI ministries: the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW).

In a recent development, the MoSJE has launched a scheme to establish Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) in government hospitals and healthcare settings. This initiative will be coordinated and implemented at the national level by the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur.

A significant step was taken on July 22 at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, GOI, and LGBRIMH for the establishment of ATF centres in the North Eastern Region (NER).

Dr S K Deuri, director of LGBRIMH, Dr Hemanta Dutta, deputy director, and Dr Jyoti Hazarika, medical superintendent, attended the event, emphasizing the collaborative effort and expertise involved in this significant initiative. The meeting saw the presence of the director, secretary, and senior officials from the MoSJE, highlighting the government commitment to tackling the issue of addiction comprehensively.

