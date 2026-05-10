Head-On Collision at Amgaon Injures Two Drivers, Disrupts Traffic

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two drivers were injured in a major road accident at Amgaon in Panikhaiti after two vehicles collided head-on near the Jame Masjid area. According to reports, a DI truck bearing registration number AS32-C-2221, which was travelling at high speed from Chandrapur, rammed into an oncoming DI mini truck coming from the opposite direction.

The collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles and left both drivers injured. The accident also triggered massive traffic congestion along the Narengi-Chandrapur road for a considerable period.

Police later reached the spot, removed the damaged vehicles and restored traffic movement on the route.

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