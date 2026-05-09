Bokakhat: Bijit Gowala loses battle for life after accident in Bengaluru

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Bijit Gowala, son of Puli Gowala and Sabita Gowala, residents of Ward No. 6 of Mahuramukh Bartika in Bokakhat sub-division, had gone to Bengaluru about a year ago in search of work with the hope of easing the financial hardships faced by his family. Later, he began working at a private water company. Unfortunately, a few days ago, he suffered serious injuries after falling from the fifth floor of the company where he was employed. He was admitted in critical condition to Victoria Government Hospital for treatment, but despite prolonged efforts, he eventually succumbed to his injuries on the night of May 6. As the financially weak family was unable to afford the transportation of the body back home, the company where he worked arranged to send the body by air to Guwahati. Bijit Gowala is survived by his parents, one sister, and two brothers.

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