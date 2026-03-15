Health experts raise alarm over rising kidney disease in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Health experts have raised concerns over the growing burden of kidney-related illnesses in Assam, stressing that a lack of awareness, delayed diagnosis and the silent progression of the disease are contributing to serious health complications.

Kidney disease, particularly Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), is increasingly being recognized as a major public health concern. Medical professionals say the disease often progresses silently, with symptoms appearing only at advanced stages, making early detection and awareness crucial.

The kidneys play a vital role in the human body by filtering waste from the blood, regulating fluid and electrolyte balance, controlling blood pressure and contributing to the production of red blood cells. Any gradual loss of these functions can significantly affect overall health.

Observed every year across the globe, World Kidney Day aims to draw attention to the importance of kidney health and the growing burden of kidney disease worldwide. The campaign also highlights the need for preventive measures, early diagnosis and equitable access to healthcare services.

This year, World Kidney Day is being observed under the theme "Kidney Health for All - Caring for People, Protecting the Planet." The theme emphasises the need to ensure accessible care for patients while also addressing environmental factors that may influence kidney health.

Health professionals have encouraged people to adopt simple preventive steps to protect their kidneys. These include staying well hydrated, maintaining a balanced diet, controlling blood pressure and blood sugar levels, and avoiding excessive use of nephrotoxic drugs that may damage the kidneys.

Experts also highlighted the importance of regular health screening, particularly for individuals in high-risk groups such as those with diabetes, hypertension or a family history of kidney disease.

Apart from medical factors, environmental issues such as air pollution, heat stress, dehydration and climate change are increasingly being recognised as contributors to the progression of kidney-related illnesses.

The campaign also calls for improved and equitable access to healthcare services for all sections of society, along with the adoption of eco-friendly and energy-efficient technologies in dialysis treatment to reduce medical waste while ensuring quality patient care.

Marking World Kidney Day, several public health campaigns, screening camps, educational seminars, media events and social media outreach programmes are being organised to encourage people to learn about kidney health and adopt healthier lifestyles.

Health authorities emphasized that greater awareness and timely intervention remain the most effective ways to combat the rising threat of kidney disease.

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