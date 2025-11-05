Kidney racket busted in Nagaon, three arrested in major police operation

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a significant crackdown on the illegal kidney trade, Nagaon Police launched a raid on Huj Koibartagaon village, a suburb of Nagaon town, and arrested three individuals allegedly involved in the racket today here.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dharani Das @ Bogamula Das, Mahendra Das, and Deep Das. According to sources, the police operation was carried out based on a tip-off about a kidney trafficking ring operating in the area.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused were part of a larger network that lured poor villagers to sell their kidneys for a paltry sum, often under the guise of "donation." The kidney trade is believed to have been active in the village for several years, with several villagers falling prey to the nefarious activities of middlemen.

The village, predominantly inhabited by economically disadvantaged families, has been grappling with the issue of kidney trade, with many residents succumbing to the temptation of quick money. The situation has been further exacerbated by the prevalence of substance abuse in the village.

The police have revealed that the accused would take the villagers to Kolkata, where they would be forced to sell their kidneys for a sum ranging between Rs 3-5 lakhs. The matter came to light after a local women's group, which had been working to raise awareness about the issue, approached the authorities.

Nagaon Senior Police Superintendent Swapnanil Deka confirmed that the investigation is underway and more arrests are likely in connection with the case. The police are working to identify the masterminds behind the kidney trade and bring them to justice.

The village head, Deepu Das, has appealed to the authorities to take stern action against those involved in the kidney trade, stating that the village wants to be free from this menace. The incident has highlighted the need for greater awareness and vigilance to prevent such activities in the future.

