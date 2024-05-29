SDRF and CDHG QRT response to ‘Cyclone Remal’ in Meghalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) swung into action since Monday in various parts of the State following the onslaught of ‘Cyclone Remal’ with heavy rains and squally winds creating landslides and falling of trees.

In the capital city, the SDRF conducted operations in Lumparing where a team led by Sub Inspector M.A. Thubru evacuated eight residents from buildings close to the landslide area.

This same team rushed to Bivar Road and conducted operations along with Fire & Emergency Services and Shillong Municipal Board to evacuate residents at Bivar Road, Shillong following a wall collapse where one person was hospitalized. In another operation at Rilbong the SDRF team led by Sub Inspector S. Dkhar, assisted personnel from the Forest department in cutting of trees posing danger to residents nearby. The SDRF also evacuated 14 residents residing in danger prone areas. The operation here is still ongoing as the SDRF are still engaged in clearing of trees posing a threat to local residents.

Responding to the effect of Cyclone Remal in West Jaintia Hills, a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of the Civil Defence and Home Guards District offices led by Sub Inspector Y. Challam on Tuesday morning were able to clear out a number of fallen trees in various areas of Dulong locality, which was obstructing traffic and posing a risk to residents and travelers. A QRT of West Jaintia Hills Civil Defence and Home Guards district office also responded to a tree fall incident at Khimusiang, Jowai where they were able to tactically remove a large tree which had fallen on the roof of a local resident. In Tura, the SDRF assisted the district authorities in clearing trees affected by the cyclonic winds at Members’ Hostel Junction, Tura on Tuesday morning. The SDRF was actively involved in clearing a tree which had fallen on power lines near Gandrak Dare, Upper Chandmary, Tura.

In another operation, the SDRF team led by Inspector S.A. Marak working along with the Forest Department were able to clear a tree which had fallen on top of a house at Lower Balsanang, Tura without any casualty. In Williamnagar, a team of Civil Defence and Home Guards personnel led by Sub Inspector R.Ch. Marak assisted the Forest Department to cut off and clear a fallen big old tree at Kusimkol, where the electricity line and the road got affected.

In another ongoing operation in Tura, an SDRF team led by Sub Inspector B.D. Sangma is engaged in clearing a tree which had fallen in Tura Civil Hospital on Monday. Although the SDRF had responded to the incident since Monday, very strong winds proving risky to the responders forced the operation to be halted. The SDRF resumed the operation early in the morning despite strong winds and the operation is still ongoing. Yesterday, the SDRF was also engaged in clearing a large tree which had fallen at Springfield School, Malki, Shillong.

