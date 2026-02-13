Home Minister Amit Shah to attend CRPF’s 87th anniversary parade in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will commemorate its 87th Anniversary with a series of events in Guwahati, including a grand ceremonial parade at Sarsujai Stadium on February 21, where Home Minister Amit Shah will attend as the Chief Guest.

The force will organize outreach programmes at prominent public locations across the city to engage with citizens and showcase its discipline and capabilities. The celebrations will feature yoga displays, band performances and motorcycle demonstrations to promote patriotic spirit and public participation. The anniversary events will pay tribute to the valour and dedication of CRPF personnel in safeguarding the nation’s unity and integrity.

