Hotel Shootout: SIT Probes Pistol Licence of Accused Ghanakanta Gogoi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the killing of five people at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati has begun examining the pistol licence of prime accused Ghanakanta Gogoi, including the circumstances under which it was issued in Nagaland, sources said.

As per sources, a DSP-level officer is probing how the licence was granted despite restrictions on issuing firearm licences to civilians in Nagaland since 1990. The SIT is also examining Ghanakanta's activities during his stay in the state.

Meanwhile, his wife, Jonmoni Gogoi, appeared before the SIT at Paltan Bazar Police Station on Sunday, following her questioning by police in Dhemaji on Saturday. She had remained untraceable for five days after the October 26 shooting.

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