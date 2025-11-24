HR Conclave 5.0 focuses on AI-driven transformation in Recruitment

GUWAHATI: HR Conclave 5.0 brought together industry leaders, HR strategists and technology innovators for a full-day event on the theme “Recruitment 5.0: AI and Automation Redefining Talent Acquisition.” The conclave took place with sessions on how artificial intelligence and automation are reshaping employability, workforce readiness and HR roles.

The event began with registration and networking tea, followed by lamp lighting, opening remarks and speeches. Speakers discussed the need for HR professionals to evolve as strategic partners using digital intelligence to support organizational growth. Dr N.C. Talukdar addressed the conclave and emphasized the importance of preparing future-ready talent through collaboration between academia and industry. Dr Rimjhim Baruah Borah stated that the conclave aimed to connect learning with employability, a press release said.

