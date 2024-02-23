Evaluation zone for HSLC examination 2024 begins at Gyan Vikash Academy, Sootea

JAMUGURIHAT: The spot evaluation zone for the HSLC examination 2024 for Biswanath sub-division began at Gyan Vikash Academy, Sootea on Thursday. In this connection, an inaugural session was held at the conference hall of the Gyan Vikash Academy with Jadab Bora, the zonal officer of 34 Sootea Zone for HSLC spot evaluation 2024 in the chair. Assistant zonal officer Utpal Bora conducted the proceedings of the inaugural session. Addressing the gathering the zonal officer briefly stated about the latest guidelines issued by the SEBA regarding the recent evaluation process.

