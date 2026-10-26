Human Skeleton Found at Vacant Plot in Guwahati’s West Boragaon

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police launched an investigation after a human skeleton was recovered from a vacant plot at Gakhir Chowk in West Boragaon, under the Garchuk area of Guwahati, on Sunday. Garchuk Police received information about the recovery at around 11.30 am and promptly dispatched a team to the site. Personnel from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) subsequently examined the spot. A magistrate also conducted an inquest before police sent the skeleton to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem examination to help establish the identity of the deceased. Police have yet to identify the deceased or determine the circumstances surrounding the death. The investigation was continuing.

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