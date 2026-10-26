Manipur cannot achieve lasting peace as long as gun culture persists: CM Khemchand Singh

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday said that the state cannot make progress or achieve lasting peace as long as gun culture persists, stressing the need to move towards a peaceful environment.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state to shun violence, surrender illegal arms and join hands towards restoring peace and harmony in the state.

In a most significant move, Khemchand Singh on Sunday visited Sinai Camp, a designated camp of the militants under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact in Kangpokpi District. The Sinai camp was disarmed and taken over by the CRPF last week following joint operations conducted by the CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) Unit of CRPF, Manipur Police and other security agencies. The operation was carried out in the aftermath of the recent killing of three innocent firewood collectors at Nongshum in the joint jurisdiction of Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts.

During the operation, 17 individuals impersonating registered SoO cadres using false identities were found only in the camp. The security personnel also recovered and seized more than 24 firearms, 38 magazines, a large quantity of ammunition, explosives, wireless communication equipment and other combat gear during the operation. The camp was supposed to house about 150 cadres.

The Sinai camp was the designated camp of the Kuki National Army (KNA) and Kuki Liberation Army (KLA), which are under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, signed with the Centre in August 2008. (IANS)

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