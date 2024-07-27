IIE Guwahati Hosts National Seminar on 'Sustainable Growth and Innovation in Agripreneurship

Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) in Guwahati hosted a national seminar titled "Sustainable Growth and Innovation: Empowering Agripreneurship in the Seed Sector," supported by the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, on Friday. The seminar, inaugurated by the director of IIE Guwahati, Dr. Lalit Sharma, brought together academicians, scholars, and practitioners from across the country to address critical issues and opportunities in the agriculture sector of India.

The seminar highlighted innovative approaches such as precision agriculture and data analytics, which optimise crop yields and resource efficiency. Additionally, diversification and value-added strategies are crucial for improving product quality and profitability. Effective market orientation ensures that agripreneurs' meet consumer demands, while robust risk management strategies address uncertainties in the sector.

The key focus of the seminar was the importance of environmental sustainability and the need for practices that conserve natural resources. Collaborative efforts with stakeholders and supportive government policies are essential for the success of agripreneurial ventures. The seminar featured ten insightful papers presented by experts from various institutions, discussing the role of these institutions in fostering agripreneurship and developing a comprehensive policy framework for the sector. The discussions underscored the entrepreneurial mindset required to identify opportunities, take risks, and continuously improve operations in agribusiness.

Also Read: Contractual Teachers Seek Regularization with Pay Protection; Demand Memorandum Submission to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Also watch: