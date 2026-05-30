IIT Guwahati, Army brigade mark first anniversary of Op Sindoor with focus on youth, tech and national security

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, in association with the 21 Mountain Artillery Brigade, organised a commemorative event on Friday to mark the first anniversary of Operation SINDOOR at its campus.

Organised by the Institute's Diversity and Equality Cell, the event featured a special lecture delivered by Brigadier G.S. Grewal, Sena Medal (SC), Commander of the 21 Mountain Artillery Brigade.

The lecture highlighted critical themes such as decision-making under challenging circumstances, adapting to adversity, and the importance of strategic leadership in shaping future-ready institutions and societies.

Speaking during the event, Brig. Grewal said, "In the rapidly changing global landscape, every Indian citizen is an integral part of national security. In modern times, fields such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, satellites, maritime domains, and critical infrastructure are the new-age warfare battlefields that need to be protected. Therefore, it is essential for citizens, especially the youth, entrepreneurs, technologists, and cyber professionals, to remain informed, resilient, and prepared to contribute in their respective capacities."

Brig. Grewal emphasised the significance of teamwork and innovation in overcoming complex challenges and underscored the vital contribution of educational institutions in strengthening the nation's development journey.

He said, "India's greatest strength lies in its young and intelligent human resource, which will continue to play a defining role in safeguarding the nation in the years ahead. With the help of new-age technologies, India is now more secure than it has been in over three decades, and we need to keep our guards up for the safety and security of our country." (ANI)

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