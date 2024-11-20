IIT Guwahati Develops Eco-Friendly Geopolymer Using Industrial Byproducts

GUWAHATI: A research team at IIT Guwahati has created an innovative solution to deal with two major global challenges: industrial waste management and sustainable construction.

Prof. Anil K. Mishra from the Department of Civil Engineering led the research team that focused on creating a geopolymer using industrial byproducts and waste materials, including water treatment sludge (WTS), fly ash (FA), and ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS).

As heavy metals can reach into groundwater, traditional disposal methods, like landfilling or using sludge as soil additives, have proven to be costly and environmentally risky.