IIT Guwahati Develops Eco-Friendly Geopolymer Using Industrial Byproducts

GUWAHATI: A research team at IIT Guwahati has created an innovative solution to deal with two major global challenges: industrial waste management and sustainable construction.
Prof. Anil K. Mishra from the Department of Civil Engineering led the research team that focused on creating a geopolymer using industrial byproducts and waste materials, including water treatment sludge (WTS), fly ash (FA), and ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS).
As heavy metals can reach into groundwater, traditional disposal methods, like landfilling or using sludge as soil additives, have proven to be costly and environmentally risky.
Prof Mishra said that it provides a solution by converting WTS and industrial byproducts like fly ash and GGBS into a geopolymer.
One of the key applications of the WTS-FA-GGBS geopolymer is in road construction.
The research team evaluated the mechanical properties of the geopolymer, specifically its suitability as a sub-grade material for roads and pavements.
The sub-grade layer forms the foundation of roads, examining the pavement’s strength and longevity.
Using the WTS-based geopolymer as a stabilizer was found to significantly develop road performance, particularly in soft or weak soils.
The team also focuses on geopolymerizing construction and demolition (C&D) waste, which accounts for over 35 percent of global waste and exceeds 10 billion tons annually.