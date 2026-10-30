IIT Guwahati and Tata Electronics Partner to Establish Semiconductor Centre of Excellence in Assam

Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Electronics Private Limited today, to establish a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence (CoE) on its campus. The strategic partnership focuses on advancing education, skill development, and research in semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) technologies.

The collaboration will serve as a cornerstone for human resource development, aligning with Tata Electronics’ upcoming Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Jagiroad, Assam.

IIT Guwahati will take the lead in developing and delivering specialized diploma-level and BTech engineering programmes featuring hands-on training directly applicable to real-world cleanroom manufacturing workflows.

Beyond its own campus, the joint initiative aims to uplift the technical workforce across the entire Northeast region. IIT Guwahati and Tata Electronics plan to onboard a network of engineering colleges, universities, and polytechnics throughout Assam. Together, they will build custom course content, supply industry-vetted study materials, and lead dedicated faculty-training programs to scale academic proficiency across local engineering hubs.

The official agreement was signed at the institute campus by Prof. Rohit Sinha, Dean of Research and Development at IIT Guwahati, and Ranjan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Human Resources Officer of Tata Electronics, in the presence of senior administrative leadership. Students from collaborating institutions will secure direct access to joint research projects alongside practical apprenticeship opportunities at Tata Electronics facilities.

Highlighting the regional impact, IIT Guwahati Director Prof. Devendra Jalihal stated: “This initiative aims to connect academic institutions, industry and students through specialized education, practical training and collaborative research.

By identifying relevant institutions across Assam and supporting the development of semiconductor-focused curricula, the collaboration will broaden access to specialized technical education and strengthen the regional talent pipeline.