IIT Guwahati Signs MoUs With Reputed Institutes Of Canada And Japan

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Canada's esteemed Dalhousie University and Japan's reputed Gifu University.
It intends to foster the exchange of knowledge and enrich the academic aspect. The MoU's have been signed for five years with a provision to extend its duration and it marks a significant leap towards promoting cross-cultural learning and research collaboration.
Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati, expressed satisfaction in these partnerships and accentuated the institute's iron-clad commitment to cultivate the academic and personal growth of its students through international collaborations.
He affirmed that the institute aims to provide students with diverse learning experiences and opportunities for holistic development.
The MoU signed with Dalhousie University, Canada, focuses on setting up a Joint Doctoral Program so as to facilitate dynamic research collaborations between scholars and students from both institutions.
This initiative intends to encourage joint research activities, exchange programs for students and academic staff, and the sharing of research materials.
Prof. P. Balakrishnan representing Dalhousie University signed the MoU alongside Prof. Rajeev Ahuja of IIT Guwahati.
On the other hand, IIT Guwahati has inked three MoU's with Japan's Gifu University, including an International Joint PhD Program' and a 'Joint Masters Degree Program in Food Science and Technology.'
These initiatives aim to offer students a comprehensive educational experience through collaborative coursework, joint supervision of dissertation work, and rigorous evaluation processes.
In addition to it, a 'Glocal Expert Program' has been set up under the Inter-University Exchange Project (IUEP), allowing students to get certification from both universities as exchange students, nurturing cross-cultural learning and boosting global competencies.
Prof. Kazuhiro Yoshida, President of Gifu University, supported these agreements, further cementing the partnership between the institutions.
These partnerships were formalized during the 'Japan-NER Bioeconomic Technology Cooperation Symposium 2024' (JNBTCS-2024), hosted by IIT Guwahati from 3rd to 5th March 2024.
The symposium has set its sights on exploring essential technical areas for advancing bio-economic development in Japan and Northeast India, featuring multiple invited talks and poster presentations.