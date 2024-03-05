IIT Guwahati Signs MoUs With Reputed Institutes Of Canada And Japan

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Canada's esteemed Dalhousie University and Japan's reputed Gifu University.

It intends to foster the exchange of knowledge and enrich the academic aspect. The MoU's have been signed for five years with a provision to extend its duration and it marks a significant leap towards promoting cross-cultural learning and research collaboration.

Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati, expressed satisfaction in these partnerships and accentuated the institute's iron-clad commitment to cultivate the academic and personal growth of its students through international collaborations.