IITG, IRS achieve milestone with India’s first underwater welding certification programme

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati's Technology Innovation Hub (TiH), in collaboration with the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), has successfully conducted India's inaugural training and certification programme in underwater welding and deep diving. This initiative is a significant step towards enhancing the nation's capabilities in underwater asset maintenance and developing a skilled workforce to support critical industries.

Highlighting the broader impact of this initiative, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "This first-of-its-kind programme blends academic rigor with hands-on expertise, addressing a critical skills gap in the maritime and energy sectors. We are proud to partner with IRS to drive innovation and capability development in these fields."

The programme was conducted at the Neel Diving Academy in Kochi, where trainers from both IRS and TIH IIT Guwahati delivered comprehensive theoretical and practical sessions. Participants engaged in rigorous underwater welding exercises and underwent a series of technical evaluations.

Speaking on the achievement, Prof. N. R. Mandal, Chair, Technology Innovation and Development Foundation, IIT Guwahati, remarked, "The success of this programme underscores our commitment to advancing specialized maritime skills and strengthening India's underwater asset maintenance capabilities."

This certification programme aligns with the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) by building local expertise in underwater wet welding-a skill crucial for maintaining India's offshore and maritime infrastructure, stated a press release.

Also Read: Guwahati: WHO's SPECS Project to Debut in Assam with Global Workshop

Also watch: