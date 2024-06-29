IMD Issues Orange Alert for Assam: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Expected in Several Districts Until July 1

Guwahati: After a brief lull in heavy rains in the state, the IMD has now predicted another spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts in the state, including Kamrup (Metro), until July 1. An 'Orange' alert has also been sounded in many districts over the next few days.

The Regional Metereological Centre, Guwahati (IMD) issued a bulletin on Friday, which stated that moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places in Assam. Moreover, thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to occur in isolated places in Assam, and heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur in isolated places in Assam. The forecast is valid until July 1, the IMD stated.

For tomorrow (June 29), the IMD has issued an 'Orange alert' for the 12 districts of Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Morigaon, Kamrup (metro), Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Dima Hasao, and Cachar.

For June 30, the orange alert has been issued for eight districts: Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Udalguri, Nalbari, Chirang, Kokrajhar, and Goalpara.

For July 1, 12 districts have been issued an orange alert. These are: Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Udalguri, Nalbari, Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, and Goalpara.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says an 'Orange' alert means 'be prepared'.

