Assam: Floods wreak havoc in Dhekiajuli amid heavy rains

Tezpur: Following continuous heavy rains, several areas in Dhekiajuli under Sonitpur district, experienced severe flooding. The relentless downpour caused water levels to rise rapidly, inundating homes, roads and public spaces, disrupting daily life and creating hazardous conditions for residents. The National Highway in Keherukhanda, Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district has been submerged due to heavy flooding. The historic Lokonayak Amiya Kumar Das College in Dhekiajuli is also severely affected by the floodwaters.

Students braved knee-deep water to attend their exams at the college. The flooding has caused significant distress for residents in several wards of Dhekiajuli, leaving many in a state of despair. Due to the torrential rains in the state, water has overflowed onto National Highway 15 near the Keherukhanda petrol pump in Dhekiajuli area. Despite the flooding, vehicles were seen navigating through the submerged highway.

The historic Lokonayak Amiya Kumar Das College in Dhekiajuli has been severely affected by the floodwaters. Students had to wade through knee-deep water to attend their exams. The continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days has caused severe flooding around the college, creating a state of distress among students and the faculties.

The ongoing second and fourth semester exams added to the chaos as both students and professors struggled to reach the examination halls through the floodwaters. Despite the dire conditions, they managed to conduct the exams as scheduled.

The general secretary of the college student union, Vibek Dutta and the secretary of Inter-Sports Department, Uddipta Saikia along with other students raised complaints that the annual flooding at Lokonayak Amiya Kumar Das College is caused by encroachments on the nearby river. They claim that illegal embankments are responsible for the recurrent flooding that devastates the college every year.

Dr. Sukdeb Adhikari, Principal of Lokonayak Amiya Kumar Das College along with the students has called upon the local MLA and the relevant authorities to promptly resolve the flooding issue. The continuous heavy rainfall has also caused severe distress in Dhekiajuli’s Wards 2, 3, 4, 5, 9 and 10. Residents are struggling with knee-deep water inside their homes, leading to a state of emergency and widespread panic among the affected communities.

Residents of Dhekiajuli, particularly from Wards 2, 3, and 4, have complained that improperly constructed drainage systems and illegal encroachments are exacerbating the flooding issues. They allege that some residents have blocked and unlawfully occupied drainage channels, causing water to flood homes.

The affected residents have called upon the Dhekiajuli Municipal Board, local MLA and Minister of Irrigation and Urban Development, Ashok Singhal to intervene and develop a comprehensive plan to address the flooding.

Talking to the media social workers of the area informed that during the monsoon season, water from the Ghagara Pathar region and through sluice gates inundates Dhekiajuli urban areas. They suggest that a well-planned scheme to channel this water into the river through two pathways could provide a long-term solution to the flooding. The local community urged the MLA and concerned authorities to implement a permanent solution to this recurring problem, emphasizing the importance of a well-coordinated effort between municipal authorities and state government officials.

