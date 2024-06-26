In memory of Dr. Hara Kumar Das

Dr. Hara Kumar Das, a renowned medicine specialist, social worker, and musician originally hailing from Hajo, had been my close friend and classmate since 1978, when we joined Guwahati Medical College and Hospital to pursue an MBBS course. Later on, I met him at Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, in 1991, while he was doing post-graduation in medicine along with his wife, Dr. Manika Das. After completion of M.D. Medicine, both Dr. Hara and Dr. Manika served considerable time in Diphu Civil Hospital. Then they served at MMC Hospital before joining GNRC Hospital as Chief Medicine Specialists. Both Dr. Hara and Dr. Manika are enjoying a very simple and happy life, dedicated to serving the ailing patients with true humanity and care. During their stay at Diphu, I have visited them a number of times, while I was on a WHO tour, to enjoy their hospitality and care.

Hara is really a talented singer and music composer that I have observed since our college days, and he could keep his talents in spite of his busy schedule as a medicine specialist. He was also maintaining a cordial relationship with his friends, and in a real sense, he was a true 'friend in need'.

We are all deeply saddened to hear the news of his last breath on June 14, 2024, at GNRC Hospital, where he was working, following a short cardiac illness. He left behind his beloved wife, mother, and a lot of friends and relatives.

His dedication to medical care, melodious music, and selfless social services to humanity will remain forever in the deepest corner of our hearts.

Today, June 26, on the day of his 'Addya Shraddha', we pray to the Almighty God, for the eternal peace of his departed soul.

Dr. Bhabajyoti Bora,

Zoram Medical College, Mizoram

