Inclusion of Villages Surrounding Deepor Beel in Guwahati Municipal Corporation Opposed

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Under the Jalukbari Assembly Constituency, the villages surrounding Deepor Beel, which have been newly included in the Azara Gaon Panchayat, have been decided to be included in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation by the state government, which has sparked widespread resentment among the people. In this regard, a protest meeting was held on Tuesday at the assembly hall of the Sri Sri Bhangra Gohain Temple on the banks of Deepor Beel.

The indigenous people, who are residents of the villages surrounding the Deepor Beel, fear that if they come under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, they will lose their land and identity. Therefore, the residents have demanded that the government withdraw this decision.

The meeting was presided over by the secretary of the Mikirpara, Chakardoi, Deochatal, and Gug Taluk Committee. The objective of the meeting was explained by the president of the Deochatal Nabajyoti Sangha. The meeting was attended by people from various villages, including Pamohi, Deochatal, Chakardoi, Kalitapara, Mikirpara, and Matia. Representatives from various organizations surrounding the Deepor Beel expressed their opposition to the decision and demanded that the area be kept under Azara Gaon Panchayat.

They urged the government to withdraw its decision and warned that if the decision is not withdrawn, the people will launch a democratic movement in the upcoming days.

Also read: Gauhati High Court seeks details on demarcation and earth filling in Deepor Beel (sentinelassam.com)