"The BJP-led NDA government has championed misrule in the entire country": AICC spokesperson Mahima Singh

Guwahati: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) expressed concern today, as it said, the current misrule in the country under the ten-year BJP-led NDA regime.

Speaking to the media at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati today, AICC's spokesperson, Mahima Singh, who is also the communication coordinator for the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), said, "The BJP-led NDA government has championed misrule in the entire country."

Even in Ladakh, the unfulfilled assurances of the BJP have led to dissatisfaction among the people who have lost their faith in the BJP, he said. The situation, according to Mahima Singh, is no different in Jammu-Kashmir, where the election is not held for a long time. She further said that the type of treatment that the farmers of Haryana and Punjab received from the BJP government has made them up in arms against the BJP.

The AICC spokesperson further said that the leakage of UPPSC question papers in Uttar Pradesh has dented the confidence of the youth in the BJP and the governments the party leads.

The maltreatment meted out to the women wrestlers of the country in Delhi has exposed the anti-women stance of the BJP, earning condemnation from all and sundry, she said, and added that the air of discontentment against the BJP is high in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Manipur, Odisha, Maharashtra, Chattishgarh, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, etc. "This has led the voters to take an anti-BJP stance in the ongoing Lok Sabha election," she said.

Mahima Singh enumerated the failures on the part of the BJP-led government at the Centre, including the failure of the government to conduct the census in the last decade. She alleged that the biggest-ever scam in the world took place during the ten-year rule of the BJP, besides getting electoral bonds amounting to Rs 8,500 crore. The exorbitant increase in the wealth of the BJP in the past ten years reeks of corruption in the government. "Economic discrimination has been the worst due to the misrule of the BJP government. Only one percent of the national wealth is with the people of the country. This economic discrimination is worse than that of the colonial rule of the country," she said.

