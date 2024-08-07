Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati celebrates Silver Jubilee Reunion

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati hosted the Silver Jubilee reunion for its first batch of students (Class of 1995-1999) on Tuesday. The event, organized by the Alumni and External Relations of IIT Guwahati, witnessed over 25 alumni travelling from across the globe to reunite at their alma mater for a three-day event.

The alumni were warmly welcomed by Director, IIT Guwahati, Professor Devendra Jalihal, at an Open House event held at the Institute. The event was attended by students, faculty, and staff.

Speaking about hosting the prestigious alumni of IIT Guwahati, Professor Devendra Jalihal said, "It is an honour to host our pioneering batch of alumni and celebrate their remarkable achievements and contributions. Their success stories serve as a testament to the strong foundation laid here at IIT Guwahati. The legacy they have built over the past 25 years is truly inspiring and demonstrates the impact of the education and values instilled during their time. Their accomplishments across various industries and countries underscore the global reach and influence of our institution. As we look to the future, we are excited to continue fostering this spirit of innovation and excellence, building on the foundation they helped establish."

The three-day reunion featured engaging sessions where alumni and the Institute administration discussed potential contributions to student training, the establishment of state-of-the-art facilities, and the overall development of the institution.

The highlight of the reunion was the announcement of the Gurudakshina programme by Professor Devendra Jalihal.

Additionally, the student-alumni workshop facilitated the exchange of ideas, knowledge, and networking, followed by a showcase of various student activities on campus, as stated in a press release.

