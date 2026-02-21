Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) hosts lecture-demonstration on Ankiya Bhaona

GUWAHATI: Under the initiative of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) , Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and in collaboration with the Sangeet Natak Akademi North East Centre, a special and grand lecture-demonstration programme was held on February 17 at the Sattriya Centre of Sangeet Natak Akademi, Panjabari, Guwahati.

Before the programme began, the ceremonial lamp was lit by Padma Bhushan awardee and dance exponent Jatin Goswami, Akademi Ratna theatre artist Dulal Roy, actress Moloya Goswami, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient Bhoben Borbayan, Sattriya artist Upen Borgayan, keynote speaker Dr. Yadav Bora from the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Studies in Performing Arts, Dibrugarh University, IGNCA Regional Director Dr. Swapan Ranbir Singh, and North East Centre Director Dr. Arup Bordoloi.

Dr. Bora presented the topic “The Staging of Bhakti in Ankiya Bhaona: An Analysis of Traditional Knowledge, Scriptural Texts, and Performance Styles” in a lecture-demonstration format along with Prof. Bhoben Borbayan and Prof. Upen Borgayan. He beautifully explained how Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva and Madhavadeva, taking the Neo-Vaishnavite Bhakti movement as the main foundation, established Namghars and Satras and advanced the performance tradition of Ankiya Bhaona through the guru-shishya (teacher-disciple) tradition. He also elaborated on how devotion entered public life through the theatrical stage.

Dr. Bora mentioned that based on religious scriptures, the two Gurus incorporated their originality into the subject matter by giving importance to all artistic elements such as music, dance, instrumentation, and acting, thereby firmly establishing devotion at the core of the dramatic tradition. He also cited examples highlighting aspects of traditional knowledge.

Through the performance style, from Gayan-Bayan to Mukti Mangal Bhatima, the three presenters captivated the audience by demonstrating various spaces of devotion. Different elements such as ragas, talas, the Sutradhar and other characters, shlokas, opich, ath bhatima, nat bhatima, raj bhatima, mukti mangal bhatima, songs, and war scenes were presented as mediums expressing devotion.

The programme, anchored by Moni Kuntala Bhuyan, began with welcome addresses delivered by Dr. Swapan Ranbir Singh, Director of IGNCA Regional Centre, Guwahati, and Dr. Arup Bordoloi, Director of Sangeet Natak Akademi North East Centre. Dance exponent Jatin Goswami, theatre artist Dulal Roy, and Tarun Kalita also delivered speeches. The programme was made successful by the presence of distinguished guests, university researchers, and college students. This was stated in a press release.

