Indonesian election delegation visits Kamrup to study poll management

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: A delegation team from the General Election Commission (KPU), Indonesia, visited Kamrup District today to study India’s electoral system and observe best practices in election management. The team comprising Idham Holik, Selly Harlini, Mario Valentinus Polukan, and Johan Teguh Lesmana visited the Amingaon Higher Secondary School polling station to review field-level arrangements. Later, an interactive session was held at the PWD Inspection Bungalow, Amingaon, where Damudar Barman, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, delivered a detailed presentation on the conduct of elections, preparation of electoral rolls, and IT-enabled initiatives adopted by the Election Commission of India. The meeting was attended by officials from Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro) districts, including Garga Mohan Das, Additional District Commissioner, Kamrup; Moonmi Kalita, Additional District Commissioner, Kamrup; Pranjit Kumar Deb, Additional District Commissioner, Kamrup; Debasis Goswami, Co-District Commissioner, Rangia; Priyanshu Bharadwaj, Co-District Commissioner Boko–Chaygaon; Rashmi Baruah Gogoi, Co-District Commissioner, Palashbari; Dr. Bhupali Kashyap, Election Officer, Kamrup; and Manash Jyoti Bora, Election Officer, Kamrup (Metro), along with other officials engaged in election-related activities. The team was welcomed by Kamrup District Administration with traditional Phulam Gamocha.

Also Read: BTC CEM to Allot Land Pattas to Landless Families Before Assembly Elections