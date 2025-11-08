BTC CEM to Allot Land Pattas to Landless Families Before Assembly Elections

Guwahati: In a major initiative to empower the poor, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) administration has announced that land pattas would be granted to all poor and landless families before the upcoming elections.
This decision was taken at the BTC Secretariat during the first executive meeting of the government, which was presided over by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Hagrama Mohilary.
According to officials, land pattas will be issued immediately, which will mark a crucial step toward ownership and security of land for thousands of families in the region.
To ensure smooth and efficient implementation, 29 retired Mandals and Kanangos have been assigned to oversee the distribution process. As many as 200 unemployed youngsters who have completed their zonal training will also be engaged in helping out with the groundwork and documentation process.
During the discussion, Hagrama Mohilary highlighted how important the endeavour is for ensuring long-term stability and development in the Bodoland region. He said land ownership is a fundamental right and that this scheme would meet the long-pending requirement of the public.
The BTC CEM alsd detailed discussions with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the proper execution of this program, among other regional development schemes. Both leaders are reported to have discussed ways in which coordination between state and council agencies can be enhanced so that benefits reach their targeted beneficiaries as quickly as possible.
Subsequently, this comes at a very crucial time, with the region gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections. This land patta distribution project is likely to be extended into all the districts in the Bodoland Territorial Region, consisting of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri. Once implemented, it is set to reshape the socioeconomic environment of Bodoland, bringing a sense of stability, dignity, and ownership over land to thousands of people.