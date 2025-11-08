BTC CEM to Allot Land Pattas to Landless Families Before Assembly Elections

Guwahati: In a major initiative to empower the poor, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) administration has announced that land pattas would be granted to all poor and landless families before the upcoming elections.

This decision was taken at the BTC Secretariat during the first executive meeting of the government, which was presided over by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Hagrama Mohilary.

According to officials, land pattas will be issued immediately, which will mark a crucial step toward ownership and security of land for thousands of families in the region.