Industry interaction with Ministry of Labour and Employment organized in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Employers’ Federation of India (EFI) organized the Industry Interaction with Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, at a hotel in Guwahati. The session witnessed participation from more than 150 industry members from PSUs, pharma, healthcare, and the hospitality sector to gain insights into labour and employment reforms. The interaction is 5th in series conducted across the country, i.e., Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, and Chandigarh.

Sumita Dawra addressed the members from Guwahati. She highlighted that the Employment Linked Incentive Schemes has been designed meticulously with a focus on job creation, enhancing the employability of youth, skilling, and formalizing the informal sector. The most important feature of the schemes is that it promotes employment of first-timers registered with EPFO. This initiative will not only benefit Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) but will also be instrumental in tailoring job opportunities to meet specific industry needs.

Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam, has also highlighted skilling initiatives by the Government of Assam and how the state is working towards creating a skilling ecosystem to enhance employability of youth.

During his address, Bhaskar Phukan, Chairman, CII Assam State Council and Managing Director, Numaligarh Refinery Ltd., highlighted a balanced approach that prioritizes both workers well-being and business considerations, leading to a more efficient, sustainable, and productive industry in the long run, which creates a win-win situation for employers and employees, fostering growth and prosperity for all.

The interaction facilitated valuable feedback and discussions, serving as a catalyst for networking and sharing knowledge among various sectors. The initiatives underscored the significance of collective effort in driving economic progress and achieving long-term sustainability.

CII-EFI extends its gratitude to all participants and looks forward to continued engagement with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, to support the ongoing reforms and initiatives aimed at enhancing the Ease of Doing Business, stated a press release.

