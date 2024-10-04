PM Modi Launches Groundbreaking Ceremony for CBG Plant in Tinsukia via Virtual Mode

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ground-breaking ceremony of an Oil India Limited sponsored Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant at Legacy waste dumping site Deohal in the outskirts of Tinsukia in virtual mode from Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi on Wednesday in presence of Sarbananda Sonowal Union Minister for Shipping etc, senior OIL officials, Sanjoy Kishan Minister Labour, Rameswar Teli RS MP, chairman of Tinsukia and Makum municipal boards, Swapneel Paul ,Tinsukia DC and a large number of dignitaries.

In his welcome address, Rupjyoti Phukan, RCE of OIL, mentioned that PM will inaugurate 33 CBG plants nationwide of which four are located in Assam namely Guwahati, Jorhat, Sibsagar and Tinsukia. These CBG plants would not only be a big step towards achieving sustainable goals but also would generate employment.

