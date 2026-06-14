Institute of Veterinary Biologicals (IVB) provides free veterinary vaccines to farmers

GUWAHATI: The Institute of Veterinary Biologicals (IVB) under the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Government of Assam, has continued to strengthen animal healthcare by producing essential vaccines for livestock and poultry and supplying them free of cost to farmers across the state. The institute has produced vaccines against Duck Plague, Ranikhet Disease, Fowl Pox and Duck Cholera for poultry, and Anthrax, Haemorrhagic Septicemia, Black Quarter and Enterotoxemia for livestock. IVB has also supplied Duck Plague vaccines to the ICAR Directorate of Poultry Research in Bhubaneswar, institutions in Nagaland and the Department of Zoology, Gauhati University. The vaccine, which is not commercially available, has benefited farmers in several districts of Assam. The institute has further supplied Anthrax Spore Vaccine to Indo-Tibetan Border Police units in Jammu, Uttarakhand, Dehradun and Arunachal Pradesh, besides the Assam State Zoo and institutions in Meghalaya, Dirang and Shimla. Officials said farmers can directly approach IVB to obtain free vaccines for improving the health and productivity of their animals. They added that the institute’s continued efforts have strengthened disease prevention and promoted inter-state collaboration in animal healthcare, a press release said.

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