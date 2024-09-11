Inter-College Debate Competition held at District Library, Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The XXIV All Assam Sarat Chandra Goswami Memorial Inter-College Debate Competition, 2024, was organized by Handique Girls' College, Guwahati, on September 10 at District Library, Guwahati. This prestigious annual event of the leading girls' college of North East India witnessed 20 debaters representing different colleges across Assam who engaged in a thought-provoking debate on the topic: "Gender equality can be achieved only with active male participation in feminist movements."

Chief guest Mayur Bora delivered an inspiring address highlighting the importance of gender equality and the role of men in achieving this goal. A distinguished columnist, vocal commentator on social issues, and the founder editor of Nandini, Maini Mahanta, was the speaker of the event. Dr. Bidula Sarmah, Susmita Goswami, and Dr. Jintu Gohain graced the event as the esteemed judges.

The judges declared Cotton University and Darrang College as the best and second-best teams of the debate, respectively. Avispa Kalita from Cotton University was adjudged the best debater, while the second-best award was grabbed by Sunit Sarmah from JB Law College. Jishnu Jyoti Devi, from Darrang College, emerged as the third-best debater of the debate competition, stated a press release.

