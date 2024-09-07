Cotton University Receives 'A' Grade from NAAC, Sets Record as First Public University in Assam to Achieve This

GUWAHATI: Cotton University has been accredited with an ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). With this accomplishment, Cotton University has become one of the very few universities of the region and the first public university of Assam to get an ‘A’ grade in its very first cycle of assessment.

On the occasion, Minister of Education, government of Assam, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, through a post on X and Facebook, congratulated the university on this accomplishment and praised Cotton for being ‘an epitome of knowledge and high educational standards’.

Vice Chancellor of Cotton University Professor Ramesh Chandra Deka congratulated all stakeholders of the varsity. “It is indeed a moment of great pride for all of us on achieving an A grade in the first cycle of NAAC accreditation. This achievement reflects the great spirit and dedication of the university as a whole. This would not have been possible without the support, undoubting effort, and hard work of all stakeholders of the university,” the Vice Chancellor said.

With assessment parameters that are different for colleges and universities, this grading has given momentum to Cotton’s journey as a university.

