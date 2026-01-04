Internationally acclaimed classical artistes perform at Kalakshetra Ramdhenu Festival

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the third day of the New Year, Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra was enveloped in a rich classical aura. As part of the grandly organized “Kalakshetra Ramdhenu Festival–2026” by the Kalakshetra Society, a captivating classical music programme titled “Dhrupadi Ranga: Geetam, Vadyam, Nrityam” was held this evening at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium. The participation of several internationally renowned classical artistes lent immense dignity and grandeur to the programme.

The event mesmerized a packed audience with an Odissi dance presentation by eminent danseuses Sujata Mohapatra and Pritisha Mohapatra, rhythmic tabla recitals by celebrated tabla maestro Pandit Bikram Ghosh, soulful sitar melodies by Abhishek Mallick, graceful Bharatanatyam rhythms by Jaya Seal Ghosh, and the mellifluous Hindustani classical vocal recital by Shruti Bujarbaruah.

In addition, cultural presentations by distinguished Sattriya artiste Bayanacharya Ghanakanta Bora Barbayan and Bhaskarjyoti Oja further enriched the programme, making “Dhrupadi Ranga: Geetam, Vadyam, Nrityam” a truly vibrant experience.

Anchored by Krishnakshi Kashyap, the programme began with an enthralling Gayan-Bayan performance presented by Sri Sri Madhavadeva Kalakshetra, Narayanpur, which left the audience spellbound. Earlier, while inaugurating the programme, Academy Ratna and Padma Bhushan awardee Natyacharya Jatin Goswami lauded Kalakshetra’s dedicated efforts in promoting classical art forms.

The occasion was further graced by the presence of eminent theatre personality Dulal Roy, Additional Chief Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Director of Cultural Affairs Rahul Chandra Das, and Secretary of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Raju Das, who attended as distinguished guests.

Meanwhile, within the Kalakshetra today, puppet dance performances were presented by “Basudev Putla Nach Dal” of Nalbari–Gandhia and “Arnav Puppet Theatre” of Guwahati. Puppet shows will continue tomorrow from 1 pm onwards.

