Rajasthan Royals match is a good opportunity for young players: Brad Haddin

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Despite not progressing further in the IPL this season Punjab Kings, who will face Rajasthan Royals at the ACA Stadium on Wednesday, believe the remaining two games are a good chance for the youngers to express themselves with freedom and make a mark in the tournament.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Punjab Kings Assistant Coach Brad Haddin said that the team management is focusing on giving the maximum exposure to the inexperienced players in the upcoming matches.

“We want the guys to play with freedom. Tomorrow’s game is for them to go out there and express themselves. It is another opportunity for younger guys in the team to develop. We are confident that they will take this opportunity and put on a show with the skills we know they have.” Haddin said.

“It’s tough being eliminated. But in this tournament, there are always good opportunities to play against quality oppositions. From our point of view, we want to make sure that the players forget what has happened before and focus on where they can improve on,” the former Australia international added.

Rajasthan Royals have been one of the top teams in the ongoing Indian Premier League this season and they have posed a hard challenge for all oppositions.

“We know the quality that Rajasthan Royals have. They have got some really good bowlers up front with Boult and they got two quality spinners in the middle, and they got a lot of power at the back. But it’s important that we get out process right. We focus on continuing to developing our players,” said Haddin.

