GUWAHATI: The proposed operation of the Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) railway station under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) by the IRCTC has been deferred. Previously, the train was scheduled to depart from New Jalpaiguri station on May 18, 2024. The operation of the said Bharat Gaurav Train has been postponed to June 24, 2024, a press release said.

