Kamrup Chamber of Commerce (KCC), Jain body urge silent Diwali in memory of Zubeen

GUWAHATI: In a heartfelt gesture of remembrance, the Kamrup Chamber of Commerce (KCC) and the Digamber Jain Panchayat, Guwahati, have appealed to the public to observe a silent and simple Diwali this year in memory of late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg. In separate statements issued on Saturday, both organizations requested members and the wider community to celebrate the festival with lights and traditional puja while refraining from the use of firecrackers, loud celebrations, and large gatherings. KCC President M.P. Jain urged all members and associates “to celebrate this Diwali with lights and puja, avoiding firecrackers and sound in memory of Late Zubeen Garg.” He further appealed to everyone to light diyas and perform puja as a mark of respect. Similarly, the Digamber Jain Panchayat, Guwahati, in its statement, called upon community members to celebrate Diwali “in a spirit of peace, devotion, and simplicity” by lighting diyas and offering prayers.

