First Glimpse of Zubeen Garg Memorial Unveiled: A Soulful Tribute Rising Amid The Hills of Sonapur

With an estimated budget of ₹1 crore, the site includes a 6x6-meter cremation area and a 5x5-meter tribute space where fans can gather to honour the legendary artist. The design, blending art and tranquility, symbolizes Zubeen’s spirit, vibrant yet rooted, creative yet compassionate.

For millions of admirers, this memorial is more than a monument; it’s a space to feel his presence, his melodies, and his enduring message of love and unity. As the structure takes shape against the hills and skies of Sonapur, it stands as a heartfelt reminder that Zubeen Garg may have left the stage, but his voice and soul will forever echo through Assam’s heart.