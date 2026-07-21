Man Held for Creating Fake Email IDs to Issue Bogus PWD Appointments

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Cyber Crime Cell of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has uncovered fresh details in a fraud case in which a man allegedly created fake email accounts impersonating Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to circulate forged appointment letters.

Investigators said the accused, Pankaj Das, had created the email account cmassamgov.in@gmail.com and used it to send fabricated Public Works Department (PWD) appointment letters and messages relating to ceremonial distribution programmes to individuals. Police further said he had also created another fake email account in the name of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

According to the CID, Das operated the fraudulent email accounts using a SIM card registered in the name of his second wife. An iPhone recovered from his possession was seized for forensic examination as part of the investigation.

Das, a resident of Dhopartari village under Changsari Police Station in Kamrup district, was arrested from his residence on July 19 in connection with CID Cyber Police Station Case No. 11/2026, which was registered on July 16 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

A court remanded the accused to three days’ police custody.

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