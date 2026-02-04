Kamrup-M DC urged to uphold liquor shop ban at Garal

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With growing congestion at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Garal and its adjoining areas have gradually emerged as major commercial hubs. Following the widening of roads from Dharapur towards Garal (Old AT Road) and from Garal to the airport, along with the expansion of connectivity, a large number of new commercial establishments have come up along both sides of the roads.

In view of this rapid commercial development, a section of traders has expressed interest in setting up liquor shops in the area, citing increased business activity and the movement of people. However, the region also has residential areas, religious institutions and educational establishments. Keeping public interest in mind, Garal Taluk had earlier taken a decision to prohibit liquor shops in the Garal area under the Azara revenue circle. That decision continues to remain in force.

Now, through a formal application, Garal Taluk has submitted an appeal to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, urging the administration not to allow the opening of liquor shops in the concerned areas and appealing for the continuation of the decision taken earlier by Garal Taluk.

Also Read: Guwahati: Cyber police arrest four persons in water connection scam